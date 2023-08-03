Elon Musk’s X platform enables verified users to hide blue tick

Elon Musk’s platform, X, now lets paying members hide their blue verification check marks.

Elon Musk’s platform, X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced a feature that lets paid members hide their blue verification check marks.

This adjustment follows Musk’s modification of blue-tick eligibility, shifting from specific qualifications to a monthly fee. Those who subscribe to X Blue for $8 monthly can now opt to hide their check marks from their profiles and posts. It’s important to note that the check mark could still be visible in certain contexts, and particular features might indicate the user’s ongoing subscription status.

The revised verification process of the platform received backlash, as it was previously a symbol of a user’s authenticity and was typically bestowed upon public figures, media personalities, and politicians.

Under Musk’s leadership since last year, the platform has seen diverse changes to upgrade verification and enrich subscriptions. While the addition of the choice to hide the blue check mark has sparked debate, opinions differ. Some view it as a chance for privacy and to avoid paying-related mockery, while others believe it dilutes the badge’s worth and platform transparency.

Lili Reinhart, an actress and influencer, voiced worry about the alteration, noting that the blue check mark’s significance has waned. Similarly, renowned author Stephen King criticized the move, suggesting verification’s value has diminished into a privilege for the affluent.

