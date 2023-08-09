Gmail can now translate Emails on phones too

Gmail is adding a built-in translation feature to its mobile app.

The feature supports 100 languages, the same as the desktop version of Gmail.

Users can manually access the translation feature through the three-dot menu.

While machine translation has been a core feature in Gmail‘s desktop version, it’s been noticeably missing from the smartphone app, which has lacked various advanced functions.

When trying to translate an email on the mobile app, users have usually had to copy the text and paste it into Google Translate. Thankfully, this cumbersome process is becoming unnecessary as Gmail is finally introducing built-in email translations to its mobile app.

Google has announced via its Workspace Updates blog that it has integrated native translation into the Gmail mobile app. The procedure is simple: when you open an email written in a different language, the app will propose translating the email’s content for you.

Similar to Google Translate, Gmail will automatically detect the language of the email and offer a translation to the best of its ability. Currently, the app supports 100 languages for translations, matching the number available in the desktop version of Gmail.

If the automatic translation option isn’t visible, you can manually access it through the three-dot menu. Additionally, if you don’t need translation for certain languages, you can deactivate the feature in settings. Similarly, you can set languages for the app to translate automatically.

Gmail’s built-in translation is gradually rolling out to smartphones worldwide, but it could take up to two weeks before it’s available on your device.

