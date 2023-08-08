Advertisement
Edition: English
Google might delete your Gmail account as per new policy

Articles
Google might delete your Gmail account as per new policy

  • Google will delete inactive accounts on December 1st, 2023.
  • Inactive accounts are those that have not been used for 2 years.
  • YouTube channels, videos, and comments are exempt from this policy.
Google recently revealed a policy stating that inactive Google accounts will be deleted on December 1st, 2023.

As per the tech company, Google accounts unused for 2 years will be removed, along with all their content on various services like Gmail. Once deleted, the Gmail address can’t be reused for a new account.

Furthermore, users will receive numerous email warnings sent to their primary and recovery emails (if given) before any action is initiated. Additionally, reminder emails will be sent at least 8 months before the deletion.

However, YouTube channels, videos, or comments are exempt from this policy. To maintain an active account, Google recommends the following steps:

  • Sending and reading emails.
  • Watching YouTube videos.
  • Using Google Drive
  • Downloading an app.
  • Sharing content like photos.
  • Using Google search.
  • Use Sign in with Google to sign into a third-party app.
To safeguard your Google content, ensure you activate your accounts before December 1st.

