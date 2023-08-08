Google might delete your Gmail account as per new policy

YouTube now offers enhanced 1080p video quality on PC
Google recently revealed a policy stating that inactive Google accounts will be deleted on December 1st, 2023.
As per the tech company, Google accounts unused for 2 years will be removed, along with all their content on various services like Gmail. Once deleted, the Gmail address can’t be reused for a new account.
Furthermore, users will receive numerous email warnings sent to their primary and recovery emails (if given) before any action is initiated. Additionally, reminder emails will be sent at least 8 months before the deletion.
However, YouTube channels, videos, or comments are exempt from this policy. To maintain an active account, Google recommends the following steps:
To safeguard your Google content, ensure you activate your accounts before December 1st.
