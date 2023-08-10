Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Note 12 is a cutting-edge smartphone.

It has 6.7 inches display.

It has 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 12 is a cutting-edge smartphone designed to deliver a powerful and immersive user experience. Equipped with a vibrant and large display, possibly around 6.7 inches, it offers stunning visuals and vivid colors.

The device is expected to be powered by a high-performance processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient app usage.

With an emphasis on photography, the Note 12 is likely to feature an advanced camera system, possibly with multiple lenses and AI enhancements, enabling users to capture impressive photos and videos.

Its sleek design, ample storage capacity, and long-lasting battery life make the Infinix Note 12 a promising choice for users seeking a feature-packed and stylish smartphone.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Advertisement

Infinix Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023 The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display....