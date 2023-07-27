Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Tecno, the leading smartphone brand known for its innovative devices, has introduced its latest offering, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo, in the Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and cutting-edge technology, the Camon 19 Neo aims to provide a remarkable user experience at an affordable price point.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors, enhancing the overall enjoyment of multimedia content.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance. Coupled with 6 GB of RAM, the device offers seamless multitasking and efficient handling of applications, games, and multimedia content.

With 128 GB of internal storage, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo provides ample space for users to store their precious memories, files, and applications.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo features a 48-megapixel primary camera that is capable of capturing stunning and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Additionally, it is complemented by a depth sensor and macro lens, which add depth and creativity to the photography experience.

The front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

