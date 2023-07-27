Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) processor.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Tecno, the leading smartphone brand known for its innovative devices, has introduced its latest offering, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo, in the Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and cutting-edge technology, the Camon 19 Neo aims to provide a remarkable user experience at an affordable price point.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors, enhancing the overall enjoyment of multimedia content.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance. Coupled with 6 GB of RAM, the device offers seamless multitasking and efficient handling of applications, games, and multimedia content.

With 128 GB of internal storage, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo provides ample space for users to store their precious memories, files, and applications.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo features a 48-megapixel primary camera that is capable of capturing stunning and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Additionally, it is complemented by a depth sensor and macro lens, which add depth and creativity to the photography experience.

The front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Ice Mirror Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

