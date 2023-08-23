Microsoft to bring AI features to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

WhatsApp is working on a way to send view-once photos & videos
Microsoft is said to be working on introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to applications such as Paint and Photos on Windows 11.
In the Photos app, a reported AI feature aims to identify people or objects in pictures, enabling users to easily copy and paste those elements into other locations.
There are plans to integrate optical character recognition (OCR) technology into the Snipping Tool, allowing Windows to recognize and copy text from screenshots more efficiently.
The Camera app is also expected to receive OCR capabilities, enabling users to select and work with text within photos taken on the device. For the Windows 11 Paint app, Microsoft is anticipated to introduce a feature that lets users instruct Paint to create a canvas based on specific criteria.
This AI integration in Paint is reportedly based on the same technology used by Bing Image Creator.
“My sources say these ideas are still in experimental stages as the company sets out how to incorporate more AI capabilities into Windows,” the report said.
In recent weeks, Microsoft launched ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516’ on the Dev Channel, introducing HDR background support.
Alongside this update, enhancements were made to the screen casting process. Additionally, the company incorporated the feature for voice access to activate upon PC startup.
For computers equipped with presence sensors capable of attention detection, Microsoft introduced a function called “Adaptive Dimming.”
