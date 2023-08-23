Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Microsoft to bring AI features to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Microsoft to bring AI features to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Articles
Advertisement
Microsoft to bring AI features to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Microsoft to bring AI features to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Microsoft is working on an AI feature for the Photos app that will identify people or objects in pictures.
  • The Snipping Tool and Camera app are also getting OCR capabilities, which will allow users to select and work with text within photos.
  • Microsoft is also planning to introduce an AI feature for the Paint app that will let users instruct Paint to create a canvas based on specific criteria.
    • Advertisement

Microsoft is said to be working on introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to applications such as Paint and Photos on Windows 11.

In the Photos app, a reported AI feature aims to identify people or objects in pictures, enabling users to easily copy and paste those elements into other locations.

There are plans to integrate optical character recognition (OCR) technology into the Snipping Tool, allowing Windows to recognize and copy text from screenshots more efficiently.

The Camera app is also expected to receive OCR capabilities, enabling users to select and work with text within photos taken on the device. For the Windows 11 Paint app, Microsoft is anticipated to introduce a feature that lets users instruct Paint to create a canvas based on specific criteria.

This AI integration in Paint is reportedly based on the same technology used by Bing Image Creator.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“My sources say these ideas are still in experimental stages as the company sets out how to incorporate more AI capabilities into Windows,” the report said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In recent weeks, Microsoft launched ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516’ on the Dev Channel, introducing HDR background support.

Alongside this update, enhancements were made to the screen casting process. Additionally, the company incorporated the feature for voice access to activate upon PC startup.

For computers equipped with presence sensors capable of attention detection, Microsoft introduced a function called “Adaptive Dimming.”

Advertisement

“Now your device can intelligently dim your screen when you look away and undim when you look back,” Microsoft had said.

Advertisement

Also Read

WhatsApp is working on a way to send view-once photos & videos
WhatsApp is working on a way to send view-once photos & videos

WhatsApp is working on a new way to send view-once images and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story