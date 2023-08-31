Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A96 has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A96 is a mid-range smartphone from the Oppo A series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan with great features.

The Oppo A96 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The Oppo A96 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is available in two awesome colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.

Oppo A96 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story