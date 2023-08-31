Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1080 chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for purchase in Pakistan and has some great features.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, One UI 5.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple camera setup on the back, with 48 megapixels of primary camera. The front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 25W wired

