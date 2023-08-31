Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023
The Vivo V27 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has a...
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for purchase in Pakistan and has some great features.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, One UI 5.1 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple camera setup on the back, with 48 megapixels of primary camera. The front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.
The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 25W wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.