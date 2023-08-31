Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1080 chipset.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for purchase in Pakistan and has some great features.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, One UI 5.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a triple camera setup on the back, with 48 megapixels of primary camera. The front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

Also Read

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023

The Vivo V27 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has a...

Advertisement

The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story