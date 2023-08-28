Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo F21 Pro is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones in the Oppo F series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest ColorOS 12.1 operating system, based on Android 12.

The Oppo F21 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in four awesome colors: Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange, Dawnlight Gold, and Starlight Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

