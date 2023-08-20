Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft crashes on the moon due to failure

Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft crashed onto the moon due to a malfunction.

The malfunction occurred during the spacecraft’s transition into pre-landing orbit.

The spacecraft was supposed to make a gentle landing on Monday.

A malfunction took place while transitioning the ship into pre-landing orbit at 11:57 GMT on Saturday, as stated by Roskosmos. This jeopardized the initially planned gentle landing set for Monday.

“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” Roskosmos said in a statement.

As per the space agency’s statement, a specialized interdepartmental commission was formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the loss of the Luna 25 spacecraft. This had raised hopes in Moscow about Russia rejoining the global moon exploration efforts.

The incident underscored Russia’s diminishing space capabilities since the peak of Cold War competition. During that era, Moscow achieved milestones like launching the first satellite, Sputnik 1, into Earth’s orbit in 1957 and sending Yuri Gagarin as the first human into space in 1961, as reported by Reuters.

Russia’s $2 trillion economy is currently grappling with its most significant external challenge in years due to Western sanctions and a major land conflict in Europe, which is the largest since World War II.

After the Luna-24 mission in 1976, during the leadership of communist leader Leonid Brezhnev, Russia had refrained from launching a moon mission until now.

