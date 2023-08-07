Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a mid-range smartphone.
  • It has 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • It is Powered by an octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a host of impressive features. The device comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing vibrant and sharp visuals. Powered by an octa-core processor, the phone ensures smooth performance and is available in RAM and storage configurations,  6GB/128GB.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy A32 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 20MP front-facing camera.

The device also comes with a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, ensuring extended usage without worrying about battery life. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly and intuitive interface. With its well-rounded features and affordable price point, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is an attractive choice for users seeking a reliable and capable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
