Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Tecno Camon 19 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and iOS 8.6 operating systems.

The Tecno Camon 19 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

