Edition: English
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Camon 19 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and iOS 8.6 operating systems.

The Tecno Camon 19 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

