Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro...
The Tecno Camon 19 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and iOS 8.6 operating systems.
The Tecno Camon 19 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is available in three great colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs 41,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.