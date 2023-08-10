Advertisement
Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & detailed

Tecno Pova 4

  • Tecno Pova 4 has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
  • The device has a dual camera setup on the back.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery capacity.
The Tecno Pova 4 is available soon on the market at an affordable price with amazing features.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen capacitive display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The gadget is powered by an octa-core processor running at 2.2 GHz.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Pova 4 features dual cameras on the back. It has a 6000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is ₨ 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHios
Dimensions170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

