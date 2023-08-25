Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and a main camera with 108 megapixels.
Advertisement

The Vivo V23 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V23 Pro is powered by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V23 Pro has a 108-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 97,999.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan August 2023
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan August 2023

The Vivo Y33s is easily available on the market with impressive features and specs....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story