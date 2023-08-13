Vivo V25 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo V25 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 900 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V25 is a flagship device from the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase on the Pakistani market at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V25 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V25 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. Both cameras work well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, and Surfing Blue. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.

Vivo V25 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

