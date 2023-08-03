WhatsApp is rolling out new security upgrades

WhatsApp is introducing an added security measure that enables users to safeguard their accounts using an email address.

WhatsApp is also making some visual changes to the app, including an updated call notification design.

These changes are still in the development phase, so there is no ETA for when they will be released to the public.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is set to receive significant updates soon, as observed in the latest beta versions of the messaging app, with the vigilant team at WABetaInfo spotting these changes.

Based on their recent discoveries, WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp will soon allow users to safeguard their accounts using an email address. This added layer of security will serve as a defense against unauthorized access, potential malware, and other threats. Additionally, it will streamline the security code verification process.

Have a look at the screenshot below.

As previously stated, this feature will be voluntary, meaning users can choose not to provide their email addresses. Moreover, it’s important to note that this functionality will be distinct from the email address requested during the two-step verification sign-up process on WhatsApp.

Animated Avatar Stickers

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious Metaverse concept has already influenced WhatsApp with features like avatar profile pictures and stickers. However, this feature is receiving an imminent upgrade. WhatsApp will soon introduce the ability to have a 3D animated sticker featuring your personalized avatar.

Similar to Snapchat, these animated avatars will offer a variety of expressions, such as love, greetings, happiness, waving hello, thumbs up, and more. Check out the examples below to experience them firsthand.

This feature is already available for use in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.15.6 and above).

Other changes

WhatsApp has been introducing multiple visual updates to the app, bearing a resemblance to Google’s Material UI design found in Android 12 phones and newer versions. Among these changes, an enhanced call notification is also on the horizon, designed to give the app a more contemporary appearance.

Advertisement

Among the trio of alterations, this one is relatively minor, implying that it will likely be introduced to the public version of WhatsApp sooner. Nonetheless, the exact release dates for these features remain uncertain, as they are still in the developmental phase. We’ll need to await official notifications from WhatsApp for further details.

Also Read IT sector is a preferred investment choice for investors globaly A recent study found the IT sector offers the top investment opportunity,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.