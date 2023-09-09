Advertisement
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Apple iPhone 12 is a flagship smartphone.
  • The iPhone 12 features a dual-camera system with a 12MP Ultra Wide.
  • It supports 5G connectivity.
The Apple iPhone 12 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers impressive performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 12 features a dual-camera system with a 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide camera, enabling great photography and 4K video recording.

It supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download speeds and smoother browsing. The device runs on iOS, providing access to a vast range of apps and services.

With its Ceramic Shield front cover and water resistance, the iPhone 12 is built to withstand daily challenges. It also supports MagSafe accessories for easy attachment and wireless charging, making it a top choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Red, Green, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

