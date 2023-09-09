Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Apple iPhone 12 is a flagship smartphone.

The Apple iPhone 12 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers impressive performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 12 features a dual-camera system with a 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide camera, enabling great photography and 4K video recording.

It supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download speeds and smoother browsing. The device runs on iOS, providing access to a vast range of apps and services.

With its Ceramic Shield front cover and water resistance, the iPhone 12 is built to withstand daily challenges. It also supports MagSafe accessories for easy attachment and wireless charging, making it a top choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Red, Green, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3. 1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo / command / dial , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

