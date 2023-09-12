Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the tech giant’s special event on September 12th at 10:00 am Pacific Time. This event, themed “Wonderlust,” promises to satisfy our collective yearning for extraordinary experiences.

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 15 Series, including the standard iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, the powerful iPhone 15 Pro, and the feature-packed iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new models are expected to come with exciting features and improvements.

Apple may also surprise us with a revamped AirPods lineup, possibly featuring USB-C connectivity for faster charging and data transfer. On top of that, Apple is set to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9 and the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, catering to fitness and tech enthusiasts.

In line with EU regulations, all four iPhone 15 models will come with USB-C ports. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might pioneer Apple’s periscope zoom camera technology.

Design-wise, the Pro models will embrace titanium frames instead of stainless steel, and a customizable “Action button” will replace the mute switch across all models. Expect the Dynamic Island feature to become a standard offering, enhancing the user experience.

As the event draws closer, excitement and speculation continue to build, leaving Apple fans counting down the days until the big reveal.