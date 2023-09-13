Brazil to Vote on AI Framework Bill Before 2023 Ends

The bill would create a categorization system for AI risks.

The bill would suggest governance practices for AI systems.

The bill would mention liability and sanctions for AI systems that cause harm.

A bill regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in Brazil could be voted on in the full upper house before the end of the year. The bill was submitted by Senate president Rodrigo Pacheco in May and is still under debate.

The bill proposes the creation of a categorization system for AI risks, suggests governance practices, and mentions liability and sanctions to be enforced by a competent authority yet to be created.

Senator Eduardo Gomes, head of the newly created senate communications and digital rights committee and the bill’s rapporteur, said that the goal is to create a “strategic, minimalist” law that will not impede innovation but will also protect people’s rights.

The bill has been met with mixed reactions from industry stakeholders. The Brazilian data protection authority ANPD has welcomed the proposal, while the Latin American Internet Association (Alai) has expressed concerns that some of the definitions and concepts in the bill could hamper the development of the technology.

The debate over AI regulation in Brazil is likely to continue in the coming months. The senate is expected to hold public hearings on the bill in the coming weeks, and it is possible that the bill could be amended before it is voted on.

