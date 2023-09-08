Japan’s SLIM lander aims for pinpoint landing on the Moon

Japan launched a lunar lander called SLIM for the moon mission.

Japan has embarked on a historic mission to achieve its first successful Moon landing, with the goal of precisely placing its compact lunar lander, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), within 100 meters of the Moon’s surface.

The launch took place at 8.42 am local time from Tanegashima in southern Japan, using the H2-A rocket. This endeavor follows India’s recent achievement of successfully landing a spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole. Japan, despite past lunar mission setbacks, is now determined to join the League of Nations capable of lunar exploration.

The SLIM lander signifies a significant advancement in precision landing technology, with the aim of granting humans the ability to land precisely where they intend, rather than settling for less precise landing sites. A successful mission could potentially pave the way for exploring planets even more resource-scarce than the Moon.

Japan’s prior lunar missions, including the Omotenashi lunar probe, encountered difficulties and communication losses. The launch of the SLIM lander is a hopeful turning point in Japan’s lunar exploration endeavors.

Additionally, the rocket carried the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) into space, a collaborative effort involving JAXA, NASA, and ESA. XRISM’s high-resolution X-ray spectroscopic observations will offer invaluable insights into the universe’s hot gas plasma wind, enabling researchers to study mass and energy flows, celestial object compositions, and their evolution.

