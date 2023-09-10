Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

  • The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch QQVGA display.
  • The smartphone has a built-in FM radio.
  • The device includes an 800 mAh battery.
The Nokia 105 is a featured phone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device offers an attractive Optio, which makes it an appealing choice for a wide range of users.

The Nokia 105 features a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in your hand and pocket. It boasts a 1.77-inch QQVGA display that provides clear visibility for calls and messages.

The phone also includes an FM radio feature, which provides entertainment on the go. Users can enjoy their favorite radio stations without the need for additional accessories.

The Nokia 105 offers enough storage space for contacts and call records, making it suitable for keeping in touch with friends and family.

One of the most appreciated aspects of the Nokia 105 is its outstanding battery life. With a powerful 800mAh removable battery, it can provide hours of talk time and standby time on a single charge.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

