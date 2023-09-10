Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

Twitter’s app downloads hit a 10-year low after rebranding to X
The Nokia 105 is a featured phone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device offers an attractive Optio, which makes it an appealing choice for a wide range of users.
The Nokia 105 features a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in your hand and pocket. It boasts a 1.77-inch QQVGA display that provides clear visibility for calls and messages.
The phone also includes an FM radio feature, which provides entertainment on the go. Users can enjoy their favorite radio stations without the need for additional accessories.
The Nokia 105 offers enough storage space for contacts and call records, making it suitable for keeping in touch with friends and family.
One of the most appreciated aspects of the Nokia 105 is its outstanding battery life. With a powerful 800mAh removable battery, it can provide hours of talk time and standby time on a single charge.
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
