Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch QQVGA display.

The smartphone has a built-in FM radio.

The device includes an 800 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Nokia 105 is a featured phone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device offers an attractive Optio, which makes it an appealing choice for a wide range of users.

The Nokia 105 features a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in your hand and pocket. It boasts a 1.77-inch QQVGA display that provides clear visibility for calls and messages.

The phone also includes an FM radio feature, which provides entertainment on the go. Users can enjoy their favorite radio stations without the need for additional accessories.

The Nokia 105 offers enough storage space for contacts and call records, making it suitable for keeping in touch with friends and family.

Also Read Twitter’s app downloads hit a 10-year low after rebranding to X Twitter's downloads have declined by 30% since it was rebranded as X.....

One of the most appreciated aspects of the Nokia 105 is its outstanding battery life. With a powerful 800mAh removable battery, it can provide hours of talk time and standby time on a single charge.

Advertisement

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,999.

Nokia 105 specifications

Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo , FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”