Twitter’s app downloads hit a 10-year low after rebranding to X

Twitter’s downloads have declined by 30% since it was rebranded as X..

The web version of Twitter has also seen a decline in traffic.

Musk’s goal of reaching 1 billion monthly users by 2024 is in jeopardy.

Twitter, previously a prominent platform for news and personal updates, experienced a substantial decline in downloads following its controversial transformation into ‘X’ under Elon Musk. A recent Apptopia report highlights that the social media giant saw a nearly 30% drop in downloads within two months of the rebranding, reaching its lowest point in over a decade.

The Downward Spiral: A Look at “X”‘s Declining Downloads

The web version, accessible through Twitter.com, also saw a decline in traffic, with global visits decreasing by 10% in August compared to the previous year.

In the past, Twitter has consistently gained 15 to 30 million new users each month since 2011. Nevertheless, recent data reveals that ‘X’ acquired only 10 million users between August and September this year. This significant decline stands in stark contrast to the platform’s performance last year, when it saw only an 18% decrease in downloads shortly before Musk’s acquisition.

The declining popularity of ‘X’ extends beyond new downloads; it’s also impacted user retention. In July, daily active users reached 253 million, but by September, this number dropped to 249 million. A similar trend is observed in monthly active users, which decreased from 398 million to 393 million during the same period.

These statistics represent a setback for Musk, who had previously expressed aspirations of reaching 1 billion monthly users by 2024. Although there was an initial surge in downloads and usage after Musk’s takeover in October, the momentum couldn’t be maintained.

While the numbers are a cause for concern, it’s important to note Musk’s ambitious vision for the app. Since acquiring it, he has expressed his intention to transform ‘X’ into a multifunctional platform similar to ‘WeChat. As part of this vision, the platform will soon incorporate new features like video and voice calls.

