Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer essential features at an affordable price point. With a sleek and compact design, it features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, providing vibrant visuals for your everyday tasks.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Oppo A17 delivers smooth performance for day-to-day use and light multitasking. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for additional space.

The phone sports a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for capturing your best moments.

The Oppo A17 runs on the ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 10, providing a user-friendly interface and various customization options. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

