Oppo A57 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A57 is a budget-friendly smartphone that combines practical features with affordability. It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution, providing decent visuals for its price range.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB of RAM, the A57 offers reliable performance for everyday tasks and light multitasking. It comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, to accommodate your apps and media.

In the camera department, the phone boasts a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus and a capable 16MP front camera with Beautify mode for selfies.

With a 2,900mAh battery, the Oppo A57 provides reasonable battery life, and it runs on ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface.

The Oppo A57 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable smartphone with a focus on selfies.

Advertisement

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read