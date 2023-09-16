Oppo A57 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A57 is a budget-friendly smartphone that combines practical features with affordability. It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution, providing decent visuals for its price range.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB of RAM, the A57 offers reliable performance for everyday tasks and light multitasking. It comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, to accommodate your apps and media.
In the camera department, the phone boasts a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus and a capable 16MP front camera with Beautify mode for selfies.
With a 2,900mAh battery, the Oppo A57 provides reasonable battery life, and it runs on ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface.
The Oppo A57 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable smartphone with a focus on selfies.
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Oppo A57 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.