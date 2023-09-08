Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specifications -Sep 2023

Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo F19 is available at a starting price of around 34,999 Rs.

This phone provides excellent value for money considering its features.

The Oppo F19 belongs to the Oppo F series and offers a range of modern features. This mobile phone provides excellent value for money considering its features, making it an attractive purchase option. Below, you will find all the necessary details to place an order for this smartphone.

The Oppo F19 is available at a starting price of around 34,999 Rs, with variations reaching up to 57,999 Rs, depending on factors such as RAM, storage, and network support.

Launched in Pakistan in April 2021, despite more than two years since its release, the Oppo F19 continues to garner praise from netizens for its impressive features. It has remained in the spotlight and consistently receives positive feedback and user reviews.

Oppo F19 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at Rs 36,999.

Oppo F19 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Price Price in Rs: 36,999 Price in USD: $113 Ratings Average Rating is 3.8 stars – based on 638 user reviews.

