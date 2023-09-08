Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specifications -Sep 2023

- Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Oppo F19 belongs to the Oppo F series and offers a range of modern features. This mobile phone provides excellent value for money considering its features, making it an attractive purchase option. Below, you will find all the necessary details to place an order for this smartphone.
The Oppo F19 is available at a starting price of around 34,999 Rs, with variations reaching up to 57,999 Rs, depending on factors such as RAM, storage, and network support.
Launched in Pakistan in April 2021, despite more than two years since its release, the Oppo F19 continues to garner praise from netizens for its impressive features. It has remained in the spotlight and consistently receives positive feedback and user reviews.
Oppo F19 Price
In Pakistan, the Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at Rs 36,999.
Oppo F19 Specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
Price
|Price in Rs: 36,999 Price in USD: $113
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 3.8 stars – based on 638 user reviews.
