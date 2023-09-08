Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specifications -Sep 2023

  • Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • Oppo F19 is available at a starting price of around 34,999 Rs.
  • This phone provides excellent value for money considering its features.
The Oppo F19 belongs to the Oppo F series and offers a range of modern features. This mobile phone provides excellent value for money considering its features, making it an attractive purchase option. Below, you will find all the necessary details to place an order for this smartphone.

The Oppo F19 is available at a starting price of around 34,999 Rs, with variations reaching up to 57,999 Rs, depending on factors such as RAM, storage, and network support.

Launched in Pakistan in April 2021, despite more than two years since its release, the Oppo F19 continues to garner praise from netizens for its impressive features. It has remained in the spotlight and consistently receives positive feedback and user reviews.

Oppo F19 Price

In Pakistan, the Oppo F19, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at Rs 36,999.

Oppo F19 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Price

Price in Rs: 36,999     Price in USD: $113
RatingsAverage Rating is 3.8 stars – based on 638 user reviews.

