Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo F19 Pro is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The smartphone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F19 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone comes in two great colors: Fluid Black and Space Silver. A 4310 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/720P@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

