Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo Reno 6 is a mid-range smartphone from the Oppo Reno series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor. It is one of the most powerful chipsets used in high-end smartphones.
The Oppo Reno 6 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo Reno 6 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 44 megapixels.
The pone comes in two great colors: Aurora and Stellar Black. A 4310 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 50 W of rapid charging support.
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video (1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
