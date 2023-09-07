PTA and TikTok’s MoU Aims to Protect Pakistani Youth Online

Advertisement

PTA and TikTok sign MoU for digital safety in Pakistan’s government schools.

The initiative includes training and guidance for educators, parents, and students.

Delivery methods: workshops, seminars, webinars, and awareness videos.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, aiming to advance digital safety measures within government schools throughout Pakistan through a multifaceted strategy.

This initiative encompasses comprehensive training initiatives and guidance for educators, parents, and students.

These will be delivered via workshops, seminars, webinars, and awareness videos, shedding light on the responsible use of social media and addressing associated risks.

In attendance at this momentous event were Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Director General (WAD), Director General (S&D), and representatives from MoITT.

Also present were TikTok’s Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Pakistan, Fahad Khan Niazi, and the Head of Public Policy Programs in South Asia, Zara Basharat Higgs.

Chairman PTA, speaking at the event, affirmed PTA’s unwavering commitment to digital safety. This collaboration with TikTok, a prominent social media platform, reaffirms PTA’s dedication to creating a more secure and safe online environment.

This partnership underscores the shared vision of both organizations for a digital realm where safety takes precedence. PTA envisions that this groundbreaking initiative will pave the way for other social media platforms to join hands with PTA, further enhancing the local digital landscape.