Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung galaxy A21s receives Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update
Tech giant Samsung has been rolling out the Android 11 update with...
Samsung has scored a game-changing victory with the introduction of the Galaxy A70, marking the dawn of a fresh era for the company. In recent years, this brand has faced considerable challenges, allowing Chinese brands to flourish. However, with the Samsung Galaxy A70, a transformative shift is on the horizon, promising an exciting new direction for the brand. One notable aspect is the emergence of distinctive display designs featuring unique notches.
This South Korean conglomerate surprised enthusiasts by featuring a notch on the display of its Samsung Galaxy A70. While much discussion centered around the new design for its premium series, it turns out that expectations were misplaced. Samsung’s Galaxy A70, a mid-range offering, will also sport this innovative display, which was glimpsed during yesterday’s presentation.
In essence, Samsung has not only made a remarkable comeback but has also shown a commitment to innovation by incorporating these novel display designs into a mid-range device. This move signifies the brand’s determination to stay ahead in a competitive market and promises an exciting evolution in its product offerings.
Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan is Rs. 58999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral, Blue, Black, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 32 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under Display)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
