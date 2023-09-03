Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  1. Samsung’s game-changing move with the Galaxy A70.
  2. Company’s recent struggles against Chinese brands.
  3. Introduction of unique notches in display designs.
Samsung has scored a game-changing victory with the introduction of the Galaxy A70, marking the dawn of a fresh era for the company. In recent years, this brand has faced considerable challenges, allowing Chinese brands to flourish. However, with the Samsung Galaxy A70, a transformative shift is on the horizon, promising an exciting new direction for the brand. One notable aspect is the emergence of distinctive display designs featuring unique notches.

This South Korean conglomerate surprised enthusiasts by featuring a notch on the display of its Samsung Galaxy A70. While much discussion centered around the new design for its premium series, it turns out that expectations were misplaced. Samsung’s Galaxy A70, a mid-range offering, will also sport this innovative display, which was glimpsed during yesterday’s presentation.

In essence, Samsung has not only made a remarkable comeback but has also shown a commitment to innovation by incorporating these novel display designs into a mid-range device. This move signifies the brand’s determination to stay ahead in a competitive market and promises an exciting evolution in its product offerings.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan is Rs. 58999/-

Samsung Galaxy A70 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral, Blue, Black, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 32 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under Display)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W
