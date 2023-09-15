Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone that delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge features. It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution, offering stunning visuals and vibrant colors.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring swift multitasking and smooth gaming experiences. The phone offers storage options of up to 256GB, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.
In the camera department, it features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, offering versatile photography capabilities. The device supports 8K video recording for high-quality content creation.
With a 3,700mAh battery and fast charging support, the Galaxy S22 ensures all-day usage. It runs on Samsung’s One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, providing a user-friendly interface.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a top-tier smartphone that caters to users seeking premium performance and a feature-rich mobile experience.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
