Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone that delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge features. It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution, offering stunning visuals and vibrant colors.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring swift multitasking and smooth gaming experiences. The phone offers storage options of up to 256GB, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.

In the camera department, it features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, offering versatile photography capabilities. The device supports 8K video recording for high-quality content creation.

With a 3,700mAh battery and fast charging support, the Galaxy S22 ensures all-day usage. It runs on Samsung’s One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, providing a user-friendly interface.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a top-tier smartphone that caters to users seeking premium performance and a feature-rich mobile experience.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

