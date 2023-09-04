Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 Ultra with Android update

PTA tax required for local SIM use in Pakistan

Timely customs duty payment crucial for network access

Advertisement

Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This cutting-edge device runs on the latest Android version, boasting a revamped user interface (UI).

However, for users in Pakistan, an additional step is necessary paying the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tax to register the device for local SIM use.

For those opting for PTA passport registration, the customs duty must be paid within 30 days. If you choose PTA ID card registration, you have a window of 60 days to make the payment. Failing to meet these deadlines will result in your inability to use your Samsung S22 Ultra with any local network in Pakistan.

Despite this extra step, the Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to deliver a premium smartphone experience with its cutting-edge features and powerful performance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+ 1TB)

Tax On Passport Rs 58,460 On ID Card Rs 69,567

Samsung S22 Ultra (12+256)

Tax On Passport Rs 118,720 On ID Card Rs 141,275

Samsung S22 Ultra (12+512)

Tax On Passport Rs 118,720 On ID Card Rs 141,275

Samsung S22 Ultra (8+128)

Tax On Passport Rs 107,220 On ID Card Rs 127,590

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...