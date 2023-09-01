Vivo, AlfaMall Team Up to Bring Innovative Products to Pakistan

Advertisement

vivo partners with AlfaMall to offer convenient payment options in Pakistan.

Customers can now buy vivo smartphones with cash or installment payments through all major bank credit cards.

The partnership aims to make Vivo’s innovative products more accessible to consumers in Pakistan.

Vivo, a prominent global smartphone brand, has announced a strategic collaboration with AlfaMall, the e-commerce platform of Bank Alfalah.

Advertisement

This partnership is set to offer consumers convenient payment options, including cash and installment payments through all major bank credit cards, ensuring easy access to Vivo products.

Known for its focus on youth-centric devices, Vivo is expanding its market presence in Pakistan to ensure its products are readily available and to enhance the overall customer experience. The primary objective of this partnership is to make Vivo’s innovative products more accessible to consumers, aligning with the brand’s commitment to seamless connectivity and innovation throughout the country.

Vivo’s unwavering mission is to democratize technology across the nation, ensuring that advanced products are within reach for everyone. By ensuring widespread availability, Vivo aims to empower customers with cutting-edge innovations and state-of-the-art smartphones, ultimately improving lives through seamless access to technology.

Recognizing the importance of Pakistan as a key market for expansion, Vivo has formed a strategic partnership with AlfaMall, aligning with AlfaMall’s mission of enhancing lives through efficient and intelligent solutions. In harmony with AlfaMall’s innovative spirit, Vivo intends to enrich the lives of Pakistanis with pioneering technological solutions.

To solidify their commitment to delivering unparalleled product variety and financing options to their customers, Vivo and AlfaMall celebrated their partnership through a significant signing ceremony. Customers can now access the complete range of Vivo smartphones at competitive prices, with all pre-bookings and launches exclusively available on this collaborative platform.

Moreover, users can explore Vivo smartphones with easy monthly installment options using BAFL credit cards at Vivo’s flagship store on AlfaMall, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience and dedicated customer support. Vivo customers can also enjoy a 1-year brand warranty, direct shipping, and brand-new, non-activated phones for an enhanced user experience.

Advertisement

This partnership marks a new era of seamless accessibility and premium services for technology enthusiasts in Pakistan. Vivo eagerly anticipates providing innovative products to Pakistani users through this collaboration with AlfaMall.