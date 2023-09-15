Advertisement
Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo S1 is a stylish mid-range smartphone that offers a balance of design and performance. It features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, delivering vivid visuals and vibrant colors.

Under the hood, the Vivo S1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, supported by up to 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and decent gaming performance. It offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps and media.

In the camera department, the S1 boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling versatile photography options.

With a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging support, it offers reliable all-day usage. The phone runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android, providing a user-friendly interface.

The Vivo S1 is an attractive choice for users seeking a stylish smartphone with decent performance at an affordable price point.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 4GB specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

