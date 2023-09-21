Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo V23 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with some great features, and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Schott Xensation Up shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V23 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors; Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black. A 4200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Vivo V23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

