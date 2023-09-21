Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V23 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with some great features, and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Schott Xensation Up shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V23 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors; Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black. A 4200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Vivo V23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

