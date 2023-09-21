Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Vivo V23 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with some great features, and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Schott Xensation Up shields the display screen.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.
The Vivo V23 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.
The phone comes in two great colors; Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black. A 4200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging.
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
