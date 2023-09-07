Vivo V27e price in Pakistan September 2023

Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market for purchase. The phone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and the Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) chipset.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27e features a triple camera setup on the rear.

The gadget has a 4600 mAh battery capacity with supports fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/- Vivo V27e specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)