Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y21 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has a...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 59,699.

Vivo Y21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story