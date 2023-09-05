Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023
The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Vivo Y21 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.
The Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 18 W of fast charging.
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 59,699.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
