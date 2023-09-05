Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y21 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 59,699.

Vivo Y21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”