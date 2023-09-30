Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 12C is easily available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.
The Redmi 12C has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52. The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the rear.
The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh which supports fast charging at 10 W.
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi 12C specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
