Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a flagship smartphone that combines style and substance. It boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks.
Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it offers exceptional performance, whether you’re multitasking or gaming.
The standout feature is its versatile triple-camera system, which includes 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses.
This setup enables you to capture high-quality photos and 4K videos, even in low light. The front-facing TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.
With its durable design, the iPhone 11 Pro is water and dust-resistant. It offers all-day battery life and supports fast charging, making it suitable for your daily needs.
Experience the best of iOS, along with regular updates and a wealth of apps from the App Store.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 18 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
