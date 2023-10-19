Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a flagship smartphone that combines style and substance. It boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it offers exceptional performance, whether you’re multitasking or gaming.

The standout feature is its versatile triple-camera system, which includes 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses.

This setup enables you to capture high-quality photos and 4K videos, even in low light. The front-facing TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.

With its durable design, the iPhone 11 Pro is water and dust-resistant. It offers all-day battery life and supports fast charging, making it suitable for your daily needs.

Experience the best of iOS, along with regular updates and a wealth of apps from the App Store.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera , HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/ command / dial , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh Talktime up to 18 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

