Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max includes Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip...
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone from the Galaxy A Series, and the device is now available for purchase in the UAE on both offline and online markets at an attractive price range.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which offers great performance to power up heavy games and multimedia tasks.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This premium display is shielded via Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 25W of fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE is 1,299 AED
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 25W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.