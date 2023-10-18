Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone from the Galaxy A Series, and the device is now available for purchase in the UAE on both offline and online markets at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which offers great performance to power up heavy games and multimedia tasks.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This premium display is shielded via Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 25W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE is 1,299 AED

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 25W wired

