Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Dimension 1080 processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and a 48 MP primary camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone from the Galaxy A Series, and the device is now available for purchase in the UAE on both offline and online markets at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which offers great performance to power up heavy games and multimedia tasks.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This premium display is shielded via Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in four great colors: lime, graphite, violet, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 25W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE is 1,299 AED

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

