Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 13 is a flagship smartphone that packs cutting-edge features into a sleek design. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

The A15 Bionic chip powers the device, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking.

The iPhone 13 excels in photography with its dual 12MP camera system, featuring sensor-shift optical image stabilization for sharp photos and videos. The device offers impressive battery life, lasting all day on a single charge.

It also includes 5G connectivity for faster data speeds, Face ID for secure authentication, and iOS 15 with numerous software enhancements.

With its durable Ceramic Shield front cover and water-resistant design, the iPhone 13 is both powerful and resilient.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 273,899/-

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

BUILDOSIOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
Standbyup to 19 hrs
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Also Read

Siri Forced to Change Name Due to Apple’s iOS Update
Siri Forced to Change Name Due to Apple’s iOS Update

UK woman Siri Price changes name to stop iPhone activations. Apple's iOS...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story