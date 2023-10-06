Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Siri Forced to Change Name Due to Apple’s iOS Update
The Apple iPhone 13 is a flagship smartphone that packs cutting-edge features into a sleek design. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.
The A15 Bionic chip powers the device, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking.
The iPhone 13 excels in photography with its dual 12MP camera system, featuring sensor-shift optical image stabilization for sharp photos and videos. The device offers impressive battery life, lasting all day on a single charge.
It also includes 5G connectivity for faster data speeds, Face ID for secure authentication, and iOS 15 with numerous software enhancements.
With its durable Ceramic Shield front cover and water-resistant design, the iPhone 13 is both powerful and resilient.
The Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 273,899/-
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
|Standby
|up to 19 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 75 hrs
|– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
