Siri Forced to Change Name Due to Apple’s iOS Update

According to a woman in the UK, the most recent update to Apple’s iOS software prompted her to change her name. Edinburgh-based Siri Price said to The Sun that she had to take this action in order to stop iPhones from pinging whenever someone called her name. Friends now call the 26-year-old personal trainer Siz. She informed the publication that everytime her friends called her with the command “Hey Siri,” Apple’s voice-controlled digital assistant would be enabled.

Ms Price told the media, “I work in a gym with a lot of people around so everyone learned quite quickly not to say ‘Hey’ when they greet me or there would be a lot of bleeping going on.”

Since the most recent update, users merely need to say “Siri” to activate their devices.

The woman said, “It was annoying but manageable. Now people can’t even say my name. I’m absolutely fuming.” She added, “My workmates had to sit down and think of a workaround because people’s phones have been going off non-stop.”

She said that the meaning of her given name, Siri, is “beautiful woman who leads you to victory” in Old Norse. The abbreviation used by Apple, however, is SRI (Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface). Ms Price said, “I’m sure Apple could have picked something else instead – there’s plenty of people called Siri and their lives have become just unbearable because of this.”

Apple has not yet commented on Ms. Price’s situation. Another strange event of this nature was reported from the US, when a woman by the name of Alexa Seary said that two digital assistants were triggered by her whole name, which she described as a “walking nightmare.”

