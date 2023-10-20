Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of technology and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, it delivers stunning visuals with HDR support. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this phone offers exceptional performance and efficiency.

The camera system boasts a triple 12MP setup with improved low-light capabilities, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. It also supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording.

This device comes with 5G capabilities, ensuring rapid data speeds. The Ceramic Shield front cover enhances durability.

With a robust battery life, iOS 15, and a sleek design, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite , Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm ) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features (HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh – Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

