Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications – Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a flagship smartphone that combines style...
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of technology and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, it delivers stunning visuals with HDR support. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this phone offers exceptional performance and efficiency.
The camera system boasts a triple 12MP setup with improved low-light capabilities, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. It also supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording.
This device comes with 5G capabilities, ensuring rapid data speeds. The Ceramic Shield front cover enhances durability, while the Ceramic Shield front cover enhances durability.
With a robust battery life, iOS 15, and a sleek design, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
