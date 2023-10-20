Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse of technology and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, it delivers stunning visuals with HDR support. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this phone offers exceptional performance and efficiency.

The camera system boasts a triple 12MP setup with improved low-light capabilities, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. It also supports ProRAW and ProRes video recording.

This device comes with 5G capabilities, ensuring rapid data speeds. The Ceramic Shield front cover enhances durability, while the Ceramic Shield front cover enhances durability.

With a robust battery life, iOS 15, and a sleek design, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999/-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

