Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specification

The Realme C30 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display for immersive visuals. It is powered by a capable MediaTek Helio G35 processor, ensuring smooth performance. With a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, it allows for decent photography. The device has a generous 6,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on Realme UI based on Android.
It also supports 4G connectivity, face unlock, and has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanded storage. With a sleek design and a focus on affordability, the Realme C30 is a practical choice for users seeking essential features in a budget smartphone.
Realme C30 Price in UAE
The Realme C30 Price in UAE is Rs. 27,999/-
Realme C30 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI GO
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lake Blue, Bamboo Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
