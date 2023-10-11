Samsung Galaxy A12 Latest Price in UAE – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

It boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera, allowing users to capture sharp photos and videos. The device is powered by an efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage on a single charge.

The Galaxy A12 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access. Its ample storage options, expandable with a microSD card, accommodate your files and apps.

This phone is an attractive choice for those seeking an affordable and reliable smartphone with Samsung’s trusted brand quality.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a price range starting at AED 385 and reaching up to AED 729. These price variations depend on specific features such as storage capacity, camera capabilities, and network compatibility. This smartphone was introduced to the market in November 2020 and boasts impressive specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB/64GB Price

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A12 equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at AED 415 in the UAE.

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

