Samsung Galaxy A12 Latest Price in UAE – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, providing an immersive viewing experience.
It boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera, allowing users to capture sharp photos and videos. The device is powered by an efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage on a single charge.
The Galaxy A12 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access. Its ample storage options, expandable with a microSD card, accommodate your files and apps.
This phone is an attractive choice for those seeking an affordable and reliable smartphone with Samsung’s trusted brand quality.
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a price range starting at AED 385 and reaching up to AED 729. These price variations depend on specific features such as storage capacity, camera capabilities, and network compatibility. This smartphone was introduced to the market in November 2020 and boasts impressive specifications.
Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB/64GB Price
Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A12 equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at AED 415 in the UAE.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
