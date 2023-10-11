Samsung Galaxy A12 Latest Price in UAE – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

It boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera, allowing users to capture sharp photos and videos. The device is powered by an efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage on a single charge.

The Galaxy A12 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access. Its ample storage options, expandable with a microSD card, accommodate your files and apps.

This phone is an attractive choice for those seeking an affordable and reliable smartphone with Samsung’s trusted brand quality.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a price range starting at AED 385 and reaching up to AED 729. These price variations depend on specific features such as storage capacity, camera capabilities, and network compatibility. This smartphone was introduced to the market in November 2020 and boasts impressive specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB/64GB Price

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A12 equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at AED 415 in the UAE.

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

