Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for tasks and apps.
In terms of photography, the Galaxy A13 boasts a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, allowing you to capture detailed photos.
It also has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for wider shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-ups. The 2-megapixel depth sensor enhances portrait shots.
This smartphone offers a generous 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting usage, and it supports 15W fast charging. With a sleek design and a range of color options, the Samsung Galaxy A13 provides an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone experience.
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W
