Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for tasks and apps.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A13 boasts a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, allowing you to capture detailed photos.

It also has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for wider shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-ups. The 2-megapixel depth sensor enhances portrait shots.

This smartphone offers a generous 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting usage, and it supports 15W fast charging. With a sleek design and a range of color options, the Samsung Galaxy A13 provides an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach , Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP , f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read