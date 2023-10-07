Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a flagship smartphone that combines powerful performance with innovative features. It boasts a stunning 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp clarity.

Powered by the latest Exynos or Snapdragon processor (depending on the region), this phone ensures smooth multitasking and fast app loading.

The camera system is impressive, featuring a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, delivering exceptional photo and video quality. Night mode and Pro mode offer creative flexibility.

With 5G connectivity, you can experience lightning-fast download speeds. The device offers ample storage and a long-lasting battery.

It’s equipped with the latest Android OS and Samsung’s One UI for a seamless user experience. The S Pen support adds versatility to your productivity and creativity. Overall, the Galaxy S23 is a premium smartphone designed to meet the demands of the modern user.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 399,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsLavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, LimeGraphite,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo will soon release the A79 5G series, featuring the latest 5G technology...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story