Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo V23 is a versatile smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G AI processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.
One of its standout features is the dual front camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling stunning selfies and group shots.
On the rear, you’ll find a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for versatile photography.
The Vivo V23 also boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for your apps and media.
Its 4200mAh battery provides all-day usage, and the device supports 44W fast charging for quick top-ups. With 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a sleek design, the Vivo V23 offers a compelling package for smartphone enthusiasts.
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-
Vivo V23 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min
