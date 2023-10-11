Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement

The Vivo V23 is a versatile smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G AI processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

One of its standout features is the dual front camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling stunning selfies and group shots.

On the rear, you’ll find a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for versatile photography.

The Vivo V23 also boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for your apps and media.

Advertisement

Its 4200mAh battery provides all-day usage, and the device supports 44W fast charging for quick top-ups. With 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a sleek design, the Vivo V23 offers a compelling package for smartphone enthusiasts.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Vivo V23 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story