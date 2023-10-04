Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y35 is easily available for purchase on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The Vivo Y35 features a three-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The device is run by the Funtouch OS 12 operating system based on Android 11. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Vivo Y35 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging