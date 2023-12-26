Moonshot Milestone: Japan’s Lander Reaches Lunar Orbit!

Japan’s SLIM space probe has successfully entered the Moon’s orbit.

Nicknamed for its accuracy, SLIM aims to touch down within 100 meters of its target.

Joining the Lunar Club, Japan will become the fifth nation to land a probe on the Moon.

In a significant development, Japan’s SLIM space probe successfully entered the Moon’s orbit on Monday, marking a crucial milestone as the country moves closer to its anticipated first lunar landing next month, as reported by AFP.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), affectionately known as the “Moon Sniper,” earned its nickname due to its capability to land within 100 meters (328 feet) of a designated target on the lunar surface.

Achieving a successful touchdown would position Japan as the fifth country to land a probe on the Moon, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia, China, and India.

On Monday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in a statement that SLIM “successfully entered the moon’s orbit at 04:51 p.m. Japan time.”

“Its trajectory shift was achieved as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the probe’s conditions,” the agency said.

The lander’s descent toward the moon is anticipated to commence at approximately 12 a.m. Japan time on January 20, with the landing on the surface scheduled for 20 minutes later, as indicated by JAXA.

In September, the H-IIA rocket took off from the southern island of Tanegashima, transporting the lander, following three delays associated with adverse weather conditions.