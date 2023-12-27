Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Dec 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a high-end smartphone that provides good value for money. The phone has some great features.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 (10 nm) Octa-Core processor, which works at 2.3 GHz and gives optimal performance to the device. A Mali-G72 MP3 GPU is used to deal with heavy graphics.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 FHD+. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device includes 12 GB of fast RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a massive amount of data and important files for later use.

There are four cameras on the back of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels and takes good photos. The front-facing camera on the phone is 32 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W